Trump and Netanyahu's Strategic Talks: Iran, Gaza, and Beyond

U.S. President Donald Trump, during discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, hinted at potential military action should Iran resume its ballistic missile or nuclear weapons programs. Despite recent clashes, Trump pushes for progress in Gaza's ceasefire agreement, emphasizing Hamas's need to disarm.

Trump expressed concerns about Tehran's possible rearmament, warning that the U.S. is monitoring Iran closely. He also reiterated the importance of not wasting resources on additional B-2 bomber deployments. Meanwhile, tensions are high with Hamas, which has yet to disarm, complicating peace efforts in Gaza.

The talks also covered the deployment of a potential international security force for Palestine. While Trump's stance aligns with Netanyahu's strategies, questions remain about the Israeli leader's commitment to peace processes amid internal and regional conflicts.