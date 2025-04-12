Electronics Spared from Tariff Impact

In a significant policy move, the Trump administration announced that electronics including smartphones and laptops will be exempt from reciprocal tariffs. This decision could maintain competitive pricing for popular consumer electronics seldom produced domestically.

The Friday announcement will give a strategic advantage to prominent technology firms, notably Apple and Samsung, which could see favorable conditions for their global supply chains.

The US Customs and Border Protection stated that not only common consumer gadgets but also equipment such as semiconductor-making machines and flat-panel monitors will be spared from the tariff list.

