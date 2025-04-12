Left Menu

Electronics Spared from Tariff Impact

The Trump administration's decision to exclude electronics, such as smartphones and laptops, from tariffs aims to stabilize prices for popular gadgets that are typically not manufactured in the US, benefiting major tech companies like Apple and Samsung.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant policy move, the Trump administration announced that electronics including smartphones and laptops will be exempt from reciprocal tariffs. This decision could maintain competitive pricing for popular consumer electronics seldom produced domestically.

The Friday announcement will give a strategic advantage to prominent technology firms, notably Apple and Samsung, which could see favorable conditions for their global supply chains.

The US Customs and Border Protection stated that not only common consumer gadgets but also equipment such as semiconductor-making machines and flat-panel monitors will be spared from the tariff list.

