Macrotech Developers Surpasses Land Acquisition Targets Amid Real Estate Boom

Macrotech Developers, under the Lodha brand, acquired 10 land parcels for housing projects worth Rs 24,000 crore in FY 2024-25, surpassing its acquisition target. The firm continues expanding through land deals and partnerships, reporting a 21% rise in annual sales bookings to Rs 17,630 crore.

In a significant move reflecting the robust momentum in the real estate sector, Macrotech Developers, which operates under the Lodha brand, has exceeded its land acquisition targets for the fiscal year 2024-25. The firm has secured 10 land parcels valued at nearly Rs 24,000 crore, outstripping its guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.

The real estate company, among the top players in India, has not only engaged in outright purchases but also formed strategic partnerships with landowners to bolster its housing project development. Notable transactions include acquiring two new plots in Pune with a gross development value of Rs 4,300 crore.

Additionally, Macrotech Developers reported a 21% increase in sales bookings, reaching Rs 17,630 crore, driven by continued investment in residential development and expansion into industrial, logistics, office, and retail real estate spaces across MMR, Bengaluru, and Pune. Meanwhile, a legal battle over the 'Lodha' brand name with a sibling's company simmers in the background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

