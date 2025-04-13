IndiGo Navigates Tariff Turbulence: Growth Plans Unaffected

IndiGo, India's foremost carrier, has reassured stakeholders that global events, including tariff increase repercussions, will not hinder its long-term growth ambitions. CEO Pieter Elbers remains optimistic about the country's large untapped domestic market, projecting the airline's expansion unfazed by current international economic dynamics.

Elbers, addressing concerns about the competitive landscape dominated by the Tatas, underscored the importance for India to have a globally competitive, large-scale airline. This consolidation trend, he noted, aligns with global aviation practices, as India negotiates seat frameworks that impact domestic versus foreign carrier benefits.

Highlighting IndiGo's current workforce of over 60,000 and potential expansions at emerging sites like Navi Mumbai's new airport, Elbers points to India's competitiveness and moderate average airfares. He advocates for market-driven pricing, acknowledging the social and economic contributions of robust aviation services.

(With inputs from agencies.)