Tragic Plane Crash in Upstate New York: Six Presumed Dead

A twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B plane crashed in a muddy field near Copake, New York, leaving all six passengers aboard presumed dead. The crash occurred as the plane was en route to Columbia County Airport, 48 kilometers from the crash site. Officials are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copake | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic plane crash in upstate New York has left all six passengers aboard a twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B presumed dead. The crash occurred on Saturday at noon in a muddy field near Copake, approximately 48 kilometers from the plane's intended destination at Columbia County Airport.

An official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, confirmed the grim news. Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore acknowledged the fatality but withheld detailed information regarding the number of victims at a news conference. She described the crash site as being particularly inaccessible due to its location in a muddy field.

In the aftermath, the National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation team to look into the incident further. They are expected to release additional findings on Sunday afternoon, providing more insights into the cause of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

