Uttar Pradesh Bus Collision Injures 35 Passengers

A head-on collision between a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and a private bus injured 35 passengers near Singhpur village. Three individuals, Tausif, Neeraj, and Umar, suffered serious injuries and were sent to a Moradabad hospital. Quick response ensured timely medical aid for all victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A head-on collision between a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus and a private bus resulted in injuries to 35 passengers on Sunday near Singhpur village. The incident prompted a swift response from local officials and emergency services.

Among the injured, three passengers identified as Tausif, Neeraj, and Umar sustained serious injuries. They were promptly referred to a hospital in Moradabad after receiving initial treatment. The remaining injured were treated at the district hospital in Sambhal.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra and police officials confirmed that emergency measures were taken quickly to ensure the injured received timely medical attention. Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh praised the prompt response, which minimized further harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

