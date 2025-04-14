India's Shrimp Exporters Secure Relief Amid US Tariff Pause

India's seafood industry is set to benefit from a relief measure as President Donald Trump pauses a planned 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on shrimp exports, reducing the duty to 10 per cent. This move stabilizes orders to the United States, which remain India's largest market by both volume and value.

The Seafood Exporters Association of India expressed relief following Trump's decision on April 9 to pause the elevated tariff announced just a week earlier. Secretary General K N Raghavan noted that this decision now allows the release of approximately 2,000 containers of previously delayed shrimp shipments ready for export to the US.

Currently, Indian shrimp exports incur an effective customs duty of 17.7 per cent, compounded by countervailing and anti-dumping duties. Industry sources highlight that this pause offers exporters a crucial window to fulfill existing orders without incurring additional costs. As India continues to negotiate trade terms, industry leaders urge the government to leverage talks to secure fair competition for future exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)