Ryanair's Battle with Aena: Potential Cuts Loom for Spanish Airports

Ryanair is considering reductions in flights from medium and small Spanish airports if operator Aena refuses to lower its fees, as reported by El Economista. Eddie Wilson, CEO of the Irish airline, stressed the necessity of low fees to foster growth in regional airports. He warned that without such reductions, investment in currently loss-making operations would not be feasible.

Earlier in January, Europe's leading airline by passenger numbers announced summer cuts at seven regional Spanish airports, eliminating about 800,000 passenger seats compared to the previous year. Despite these reductions, Ryanair has added 1.5 million seats at larger, more popular airports, including Madrid, Malaga, and Alicante, further reported El Economista.

While a representative for Aena refrained from making any comments, the company previously labeled Ryanair's claims as "spurious" and defended its competitive fee structure, noting they are among the lowest in the region.

