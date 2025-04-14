NOTO Secures Rs 21 Crore to Expand Ice Cream Empire

Mumbai-based ice cream brand NOTO raised Rs 21 crore in a pre-series A funding round, spearheaded by Equentis Angel Fund. The substantial infusion of capital is aimed to amplify production capabilities, broaden distribution networks, and inaugurate offline retail outlets to reinforce market dominance.

This development follows the company's Rs 15 crore fundraising event earlier this year, demonstrating sustained investor confidence and interest. The funding round saw additional contributions from notable entities including Inflection Point Ventures, JITO, and Signal Ventures among others.

NOTO's latest financial boost will facilitate its strategic move to launch innovative product lines and open branded ice cream parlours, while solidifying its presence in tier-1 and tier-2 urban centers. With the backing of high-profile investors like Zerodha's Rainmatter and Bollywood actor John Abraham, NOTO continues to lead in the fast-growing quick commerce sector.

