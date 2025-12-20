Left Menu

Retaliation Strikes: U.S. Hits ISIS Targets in Syria

The U.S. military executed extensive strikes on ISIS in Syria following an attack on American personnel. The offensive dubbed 'Operation Hawkeye Strike,' targeted ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapon sites. President Trump emphasized Syria's support and the seriousness of the US's retaliatory measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:48 IST
Retaliation Strikes: U.S. Hits ISIS Targets in Syria
The United States military has launched significant strikes against Islamic State positions in Syria in response to a recent attack on American personnel, according to U.S. officials. Spearheaded by a U.S.-led coalition, this operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle ISIS networks in Syria, often with assistance from Syrian security forces.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the mission, known as 'Operation Hawkeye Strike,' as targeting ISIS elements and facilities, emphasizing it was 'a declaration of vengeance' rather than the onset of a new war. He confirmed, 'We hunted and took down our adversaries today, and this effort will persist.'

President Trump, speaking at a North Carolina rally, lauded the operation as a critical strike against ISIS perpetrators linked to a December 13 attack on coalition troops. He cited Syrian cooperation and underlined the gravity of the retaliation in curbing ISIS activity.

