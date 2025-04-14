Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Volatility, Faces Tariff Challenges

Goldman Sachs has announced a significant 15% rise in first-quarter profits, attributing the surge to unprecedented revenue in equities trading during a period of market volatility. This achievement places Goldman alongside rivals JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, who are also experiencing profit hikes. However, investor focus is shifting towards economic forecasts clouded by tariff-related uncertainties.

Goldman's net profit increased to $4.74 billion—equating to $14.12 per share—compared to $4.13 billion, or $11.58 per share, from the previous year, the bank disclosed. CEO David Solomon highlighted the bank's commitment to client support despite entering a challenging second-quarter environment. The tumultuous markets resulted in a 27% rise in Goldman's equities trading revenue, reaching a record $4.2 billion. Meanwhile, revenue from fixed income, currency, and commodities trading saw a modest 2% increase to $4.4 billion.

As businesses navigate the most significant trade barriers in a century, caution from corporate clients could stymie growth. The forthcoming shareholder meeting on April 23 will see shareholders vote on several proposals, including controversial executive pay packages criticized by Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, raising questions about maintaining top talent.

