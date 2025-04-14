Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Volatility, Faces Tariff Challenges

Goldman Sachs reported a 15% rise in Q1 profits driven by equities trading amid volatile markets. Despite record revenue, concerns loom over tariffs and economic projections, affecting investor sentiment. Compensation packages for executives sparked controversy ahead of the upcoming shareholder meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:59 IST
Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Volatility, Faces Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs has announced a significant 15% rise in first-quarter profits, attributing the surge to unprecedented revenue in equities trading during a period of market volatility. This achievement places Goldman alongside rivals JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, who are also experiencing profit hikes. However, investor focus is shifting towards economic forecasts clouded by tariff-related uncertainties.

Goldman's net profit increased to $4.74 billion—equating to $14.12 per share—compared to $4.13 billion, or $11.58 per share, from the previous year, the bank disclosed. CEO David Solomon highlighted the bank's commitment to client support despite entering a challenging second-quarter environment. The tumultuous markets resulted in a 27% rise in Goldman's equities trading revenue, reaching a record $4.2 billion. Meanwhile, revenue from fixed income, currency, and commodities trading saw a modest 2% increase to $4.4 billion.

As businesses navigate the most significant trade barriers in a century, caution from corporate clients could stymie growth. The forthcoming shareholder meeting on April 23 will see shareholders vote on several proposals, including controversial executive pay packages criticized by Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, raising questions about maintaining top talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025