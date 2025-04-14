Left Menu

Karnataka Truckers Gear Up for Massive Strike Over Fuel Price Hike and Toll Harassment

Truckers in Karnataka, affiliated with the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA), are set to begin an indefinite strike. Their protest targets fuel price hikes, toll plaza issues, and various operational constraints. They demand resolution of these critical issues from the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:34 IST
Karnataka Truckers Gear Up for Massive Strike Over Fuel Price Hike and Toll Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trucks in Karnataka are poised to halt operations from midnight on Monday, as members of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA) have initiated an indefinite strike. The action takes aim at rising fuel costs and toll plaza harassment.

Somasundaram Balan, the honorary general secretary of FOKSLOAA, emphasizes that the strike will proceed as planned, highlighting a lack of engagement from the Karnataka government. With approximately six lakh trucks affiliated with the federation, it stands as the largest transport body in the state.

The federation's grievances extend to increased operational costs due to Value Added Taxes (VAT) on diesel and allegations of extortion at state toll plazas. Unaddressed issues like non-abolition of redundant border checkposts and proposed fee hikes for vehicle fitness renewals further fuel the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025