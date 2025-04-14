Karnataka Truckers Gear Up for Massive Strike Over Fuel Price Hike and Toll Harassment

Trucks in Karnataka are poised to halt operations from midnight on Monday, as members of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA) have initiated an indefinite strike. The action takes aim at rising fuel costs and toll plaza harassment.

Somasundaram Balan, the honorary general secretary of FOKSLOAA, emphasizes that the strike will proceed as planned, highlighting a lack of engagement from the Karnataka government. With approximately six lakh trucks affiliated with the federation, it stands as the largest transport body in the state.

The federation's grievances extend to increased operational costs due to Value Added Taxes (VAT) on diesel and allegations of extortion at state toll plazas. Unaddressed issues like non-abolition of redundant border checkposts and proposed fee hikes for vehicle fitness renewals further fuel the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)