Left Menu

Relief on the Horizon: Mumbai-Goa Highway to Open by June

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the completion of the Mumbai-Goa highway by June, promising relief for commuters. This project faced numerous delays due to legal and internal conflicts. Gadkari also introduced plans for removing physical toll booths nationwide in favor of automated toll collection systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:09 IST
Relief on the Horizon: Mumbai-Goa Highway to Open by June
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed that the long-awaited Mumbai-Goa highway will reach completion by June, bringing much-needed respite to travelers plagued by deteriorating road conditions for years.

Addressing attendees at a Dadar event organized by Amar Hind Mandal, Gadkari not only confirmed the highway's imminent completion but also highlighted the government's plan to eliminate physical toll booths nationwide. The new policy, expected within two weeks, will leverage satellite tracking and automatic bank deductions.

The minister emphasized the challenges, including legal disputes and land acquisition issues, that delayed the project. However, he assured listeners that these hurdles have been overcome, underscoring that the infrastructure improvements will significantly benefit the Konkan region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025