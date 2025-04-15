Relief on the Horizon: Mumbai-Goa Highway to Open by June

In a significant announcement, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed that the long-awaited Mumbai-Goa highway will reach completion by June, bringing much-needed respite to travelers plagued by deteriorating road conditions for years.

Addressing attendees at a Dadar event organized by Amar Hind Mandal, Gadkari not only confirmed the highway's imminent completion but also highlighted the government's plan to eliminate physical toll booths nationwide. The new policy, expected within two weeks, will leverage satellite tracking and automatic bank deductions.

The minister emphasized the challenges, including legal disputes and land acquisition issues, that delayed the project. However, he assured listeners that these hurdles have been overcome, underscoring that the infrastructure improvements will significantly benefit the Konkan region.

(With inputs from agencies.)