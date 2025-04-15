Global Trade Tensions Hit Business and Defense

The escalating trade tensions driven by U.S. tariffs are resonating across major industries, as highlighted in recent updates from the Financial Times. Carlsberg's leadership predicts a bleak scenario without clear advantages, citing the compounded impact on consumer spending.

In the aviation sector, Michael O'Leary of Ryanair has raised concerns about potential delays in Boeing aircraft deliveries if prices soar, marking a contentious phase between airlines and manufacturers over cost allocations stemming from the trade conflict.

Meanwhile, NATO's recent acquisition of an AI-enhanced military system from Palantir signals a significant technological stride. This development comes as economic and defense considerations grow increasingly intertwined amid global trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)