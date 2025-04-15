Left Menu

India's Retail Revolution: Superior Grade Malls Taking Center Stage

By the end of 2026, around 20 premium shopping malls spanning over 123 lakh square feet will open in eight major Indian cities. This expansion aims to meet increasing retail demand. Reported by Cushman & Wakefield, these superior-grade malls focus on quality and experience, aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious expansion to meet the escalating demand of retailers for high-quality spaces, nearly 20 premium shopping malls will go operational by the end of 2026 across India's major cities. Real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield revealed this development in their newly released report, 'Premiumisation of India's Retail Sector - Upscaling, Upgrading and Evolving,' unveiled at the MAPIC India Summit.

The report highlights that 19 Grade A shopping malls, covering 12.3 million square feet of new retail space, are expected to be operational during the calendar years 2025 and 2026. These superior-grade malls are earmarked for eight prominent Indian cities: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

With 86 lakh square feet designated for superior Grade A-plus spaces, these malls, backed by reputed developers or institutional investors, will emphasize upscale tenant mixes and enriched service environments. Cushman & Wakefield's Saurabh Shatdal remarked on the transformation within the sector, highlighting the shift towards sophisticated, digitally equipped retail formats that cater to India's aspirational shoppers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

