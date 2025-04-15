India's Retail Revolution: Superior Grade Malls Taking Center Stage

In an ambitious expansion to meet the escalating demand of retailers for high-quality spaces, nearly 20 premium shopping malls will go operational by the end of 2026 across India's major cities. Real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield revealed this development in their newly released report, 'Premiumisation of India's Retail Sector - Upscaling, Upgrading and Evolving,' unveiled at the MAPIC India Summit.

The report highlights that 19 Grade A shopping malls, covering 12.3 million square feet of new retail space, are expected to be operational during the calendar years 2025 and 2026. These superior-grade malls are earmarked for eight prominent Indian cities: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

With 86 lakh square feet designated for superior Grade A-plus spaces, these malls, backed by reputed developers or institutional investors, will emphasize upscale tenant mixes and enriched service environments. Cushman & Wakefield's Saurabh Shatdal remarked on the transformation within the sector, highlighting the shift towards sophisticated, digitally equipped retail formats that cater to India's aspirational shoppers.

(With inputs from agencies.)