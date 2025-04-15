China Halts Boeing Orders Amid Tariff Tensions
China has stopped its airlines from receiving Boeing jets following the U.S. imposition of high tariffs on Chinese goods. Additionally, Chinese carriers are advised not to purchase aircraft-related equipment from U.S. companies, as the government evaluates support options for airlines leasing Boeing jets.
In a retaliatory move, China has instructed its airlines to cease taking deliveries of Boeing jets. This decision comes on the heels of the United States imposing a steep 145% tariff on Chinese imports, as reported by Bloomberg News.
Further escalating tensions, Beijing has ordered Chinese carriers to suspend any acquisitions of aircraft-related equipment and parts from American manufacturers. This action underscores the growing commercial rift between the two global powers.
Amid these developments, the Chinese leadership is exploring methods to alleviate the financial burden on airlines that currently have leasing agreements for Boeing jets, which now face increased operational costs due to the tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
