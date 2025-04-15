Left Menu

China Halts Boeing Orders Amid Tariff Tensions

China has stopped its airlines from receiving Boeing jets following the U.S. imposition of high tariffs on Chinese goods. Additionally, Chinese carriers are advised not to purchase aircraft-related equipment from U.S. companies, as the government evaluates support options for airlines leasing Boeing jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:48 IST
China Halts Boeing Orders Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a retaliatory move, China has instructed its airlines to cease taking deliveries of Boeing jets. This decision comes on the heels of the United States imposing a steep 145% tariff on Chinese imports, as reported by Bloomberg News.

Further escalating tensions, Beijing has ordered Chinese carriers to suspend any acquisitions of aircraft-related equipment and parts from American manufacturers. This action underscores the growing commercial rift between the two global powers.

Amid these developments, the Chinese leadership is exploring methods to alleviate the financial burden on airlines that currently have leasing agreements for Boeing jets, which now face increased operational costs due to the tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025