China's Strict Battery Regulations: A Drive Toward Safer EVs

China is set to enforce tougher safety regulations for battery-powered vehicles, with heightened standards aiming to curb fire and explosion risks in the burgeoning industry.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has rolled out a comprehensive set of technical criteria for the batteries used in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The revised guidelines, effective from July 2026, mandate rigorous testing, including crash impact and fast-charging resistance assessments, to ensure battery safety.

Sales of these new energy vehicles have notably surpassed conventional gasoline cars, driven by robust government policies. However, recent incidents, including a fatal crash involving a Xiaomi sedan, have raised concerns about electric vehicle safety, prompting calls for automakers to more accurately portray smart driving capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)