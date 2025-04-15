China's Strict Battery Regulations: A Drive Toward Safer EVs
China is enforcing stringent battery safety standards for electric vehicles to minimize fire risks. Set to be implemented by July 2026, these standards demand rigorous testing to prevent thermal runaway incidents. The policy is part of China's broader push to dominate the new energy vehicle market by 2035.
China is set to enforce tougher safety regulations for battery-powered vehicles, with heightened standards aiming to curb fire and explosion risks in the burgeoning industry.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has rolled out a comprehensive set of technical criteria for the batteries used in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The revised guidelines, effective from July 2026, mandate rigorous testing, including crash impact and fast-charging resistance assessments, to ensure battery safety.
Sales of these new energy vehicles have notably surpassed conventional gasoline cars, driven by robust government policies. However, recent incidents, including a fatal crash involving a Xiaomi sedan, have raised concerns about electric vehicle safety, prompting calls for automakers to more accurately portray smart driving capabilities.
