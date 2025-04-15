Resilience Amid Tariffs: India's Strategic Maneuvers
India is proactively preparing to mitigate disruptions from US tariffs by pursuing a Free Trade Agreement with the US. Despite short-term uncertainties, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri emphasizes India's advantages, including competitive industries, digitization, and strategic negotiations with key economic partners like the EU, UK, and US.
India is in a strong position to counter challenges from US-imposed tariffs, with the potential signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US advancing rapidly, according to ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri.
President Trump's reciprocal tariffs include a delayed 10% additional duty on US exports, except for China, which faces a 125% tariff. Puri believes this impact might be mitigated by strategic FDAs, enhancing India's position.
Efforts are ongoing to finalize a bilateral trade agreement with the US, pushing for doubled trade goals by 2030. Puri noted that ITC's domestic market focus might shield it somewhat, yet highlighted the need for adaptive strategies and sustainability in navigating global trade tensions.
