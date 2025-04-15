Delhi Airport Climbs to Ninth Busiest in the World: ACI Rankings

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has achieved a significant milestone, securing its place as the ninth busiest airport worldwide in 2024, as reported by Airports Council International (ACI) World. This commendable ranking comes amidst robust airline expansion, infrastructure development, and enhanced global connectivity.

The airport witnessed a substantial traffic growth, handling 77,820,834 passengers, marking a 7.8 percent increase from 2023 and a 13.6 percent rise compared to 2019 figures. Topping the ACI list is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the US, followed by Dubai International and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The ACI report highlights that international airports such as Istanbul and New Delhi have remained resilient, maintaining high ranks due to sustained progress post-2019. Looking forward, global passenger numbers are anticipated to approach 9.9 billion in 2025, with a continued, albeit slower, expansion rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)