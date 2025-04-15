Left Menu

Delhi Airport Climbs to Ninth Busiest in the World: ACI Rankings

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is ranked ninth globally in 2024, boosted by airline expansion and improved connectivity according to ACI World. It handled 77.8 million passengers, a rise from 2023 and 2019. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson tops the list, with Dubai and Dallas following.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:04 IST
Delhi Airport Climbs to Ninth Busiest in the World: ACI Rankings
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has achieved a significant milestone, securing its place as the ninth busiest airport worldwide in 2024, as reported by Airports Council International (ACI) World. This commendable ranking comes amidst robust airline expansion, infrastructure development, and enhanced global connectivity.

The airport witnessed a substantial traffic growth, handling 77,820,834 passengers, marking a 7.8 percent increase from 2023 and a 13.6 percent rise compared to 2019 figures. Topping the ACI list is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the US, followed by Dubai International and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The ACI report highlights that international airports such as Istanbul and New Delhi have remained resilient, maintaining high ranks due to sustained progress post-2019. Looking forward, global passenger numbers are anticipated to approach 9.9 billion in 2025, with a continued, albeit slower, expansion rate.

