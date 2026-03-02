Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

Myanmar's military government, led by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, has announced a mass amnesty, impacting over 10,000 prisoners, to commemorate Peasants' Day. Among those pardoned are individuals convicted under the contentious counterterrorism law.

The announcement comes ahead of parliament's first session in over five years. However, there is no indication that former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, detained since the military's 2021 takeover, will be released.

Critics argue the move is politically motivated, given the recent election which was criticized as neither free nor fair. Meanwhile, the identities of released prisoners remain undisclosed, amid concerns over the use of the counterterrorism law against political opponents and journalists.

