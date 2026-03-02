Left Menu

Navigating Uncertainty: Marine Insurers Withdraw War Risk Cover Amid Middle East Tensions

Several marine insurers are cancelling war risk cover for ships due to growing tensions in the Middle East, especially in Iran and the Gulf. The cancellations affect key trade routes, with significant disruptions in oil and gas shipping. Efforts for coverage buy-backs are underway amidst escalating risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:21 IST
Navigating Uncertainty: Marine Insurers Withdraw War Risk Cover Amid Middle East Tensions

Marine insurers, including Gard, Skuld, NorthStandard, the London P&I Club, and the American Club, have announced the cancellation of war risk cover for vessels operating in Iranian and Gulf waters due to escalating regional conflicts. This decision is effective from March 5, according to online notices dated March 1.

In response to the increased tensions following U.S. and Israeli military operations in Iran, insurers have opted to exclude war risk coverage in critical areas of the Middle East. This move has led to significant disruptions, with key shipping routes, notably the Strait of Hormuz, being affected as tanker companies hold back shipments.

Data shows mounting logistical challenges, with over 150 tankers, including crude and LNG carriers, now anchored in the Gulf's open waters. This development follows damage to three tankers and the loss of a seafarer's life off the Gulf coast, signaling heightened risks in a critical global trade artery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

 United Kingdom
2
India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

 India
3
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stability

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stabilit...

 India
4
Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026