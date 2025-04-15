UK Financial Markets Surge Amid Tariff Exemption and Labour Market Insights

UK's financial markets took a significant leap on Tuesday, driven by financial shares after President Donald Trump hinted at possible exemptions on auto-related levies. This comes as investors evaluate job market data to gain insight into monetary policy amidst global economic uncertainties.

The positive sentiment was fueled by Trump's consideration to adjust a 25% tariff on auto imports from regions including Mexico and Canada. This follows a recent exemption of smartphones and other electronics from tariffs, which investors have embraced, pushing shares up for a second session running.

The automotive sector saw impressive gains, with Aston Martin and Dowlais Group rising by 4% and 2%, respectively. Additionally, investment banking shares led the charge with 3I Group climbing 4%, bolstered by Citigroup's raised stock target. Precious metal miners saw gains as gold prices went up, reflecting a safe-haven investment amid ongoing tariff concerns.

