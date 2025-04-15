Left Menu

UK Financial Markets Surge Amid Tariff Exemption and Labour Market Insights

UK's main indexes rose as financial shares led the gains following Trump's hint at auto levies exemptions. Investors cheered the news, boosting shares after a market selloff. The strong performance was supported by luxury carmakers, investment banking, and precious metal miners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:49 IST
UK Financial Markets Surge Amid Tariff Exemption and Labour Market Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK's financial markets took a significant leap on Tuesday, driven by financial shares after President Donald Trump hinted at possible exemptions on auto-related levies. This comes as investors evaluate job market data to gain insight into monetary policy amidst global economic uncertainties.

The positive sentiment was fueled by Trump's consideration to adjust a 25% tariff on auto imports from regions including Mexico and Canada. This follows a recent exemption of smartphones and other electronics from tariffs, which investors have embraced, pushing shares up for a second session running.

The automotive sector saw impressive gains, with Aston Martin and Dowlais Group rising by 4% and 2%, respectively. Additionally, investment banking shares led the charge with 3I Group climbing 4%, bolstered by Citigroup's raised stock target. Precious metal miners saw gains as gold prices went up, reflecting a safe-haven investment amid ongoing tariff concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025