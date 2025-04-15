Left Menu

Vande Bharat Train Trial Ushers Railway Marvel in Kashmir

India's Vande Bharat train completed a successful trial run on the Katra-Sangaldan section ahead of its inauguration by PM Narendra Modi, marking the launch of train services on the world's highest railway bridge on the Chenab River. The USBRL project enhances connectivity between Kashmir and the mainland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward seamless connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India, the Vande Bharat train ran its trial on the Katra-Sangaldan section. This comes as a precursor to its official inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled to occur on April 19, marking a milestone for the nation's railway network.

The trial precedes the launch of operations over the world-renowned Chenab River bridge, famed as the highest railway bridge worldwide. The project highlights India's engineering prowess and aims to bridge not only geographical divides but also aspirations, officials stated.

Multipronged security measures have been established along the track to ensure safety. The successful trials mark a crucial step in the phased completion of the USBRL project, which covers significant stretches of railway track, ultimately enhancing connectivity and boosting tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

