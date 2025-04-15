Left Menu

Electric Vehicle Surge: India's Drive Towards a Greener Future

Electric vehicle registrations in India increased by 17% in the last fiscal year, reaching 19.7 lakh units. Government policies and new model launches fueled this growth. Electric passenger and two-wheeler vehicles saw significant increases, driven by schemes like EMPS and new EV models by manufacturers.

Updated: 15-04-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's electric vehicle market witnessed a substantial boost with registrations surging by 17% to 19.7 lakh units in the last fiscal year, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Government initiatives, complemented by new model launches, have played a crucial role in this growth.

A notable increase in electric passenger vehicle registrations was observed, surpassing 1 lakh units, marking an 18% rise compared to the previous year. Additionally, the registration of electric two-wheelers grew by 21%, reaching 11.5 lakh units.

The recent government policy interventions, such as the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme and PM E-DRIVE, have spurred the adoption of electric vehicles. These efforts, alongside increased manufacturer activity, have set the stage for a sustainable shift in India's transportation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

