22 Catering Achieves Milestone: Serving 1 Million at Over 500 Events
Shilton Hospitality's flagship division, 22 Catering, celebrates a milestone, having catered over 500 events, serving one million people since its 2022 inception. Known for corporate and private events, its expert team continues to innovate and deliver exceptional service. Director Vishal Wadhwa shares future aspirations for the catering industry.
Shilton Hospitality is celebrating its premier catering division, 22 Catering, achieving a milestone with over 500 events catered and one million guests served within three years of its 2022 launch.
Focusing on corporate events, private celebrations, and luxury weddings, 22 Catering has established itself as a bespoke service, delivering exceptional guest experiences through customized menus and meticulous attention to detail.
Director Vishal Wadhwa expressed enthusiasm for future innovations, stating, "Our team has tirelessly worked to deliver exceptional experiences, and we're excited to continue pushing the boundaries in the world of catering."
