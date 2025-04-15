Left Menu

22 Catering Achieves Milestone: Serving 1 Million at Over 500 Events

Shilton Hospitality's flagship division, 22 Catering, celebrates a milestone, having catered over 500 events, serving one million people since its 2022 inception. Known for corporate and private events, its expert team continues to innovate and deliver exceptional service. Director Vishal Wadhwa shares future aspirations for the catering industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:06 IST
22 Catering Achieves Milestone: Serving 1 Million at Over 500 Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shilton Hospitality is celebrating its premier catering division, 22 Catering, achieving a milestone with over 500 events catered and one million guests served within three years of its 2022 launch.

Focusing on corporate events, private celebrations, and luxury weddings, 22 Catering has established itself as a bespoke service, delivering exceptional guest experiences through customized menus and meticulous attention to detail.

Director Vishal Wadhwa expressed enthusiasm for future innovations, stating, "Our team has tirelessly worked to deliver exceptional experiences, and we're excited to continue pushing the boundaries in the world of catering."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025