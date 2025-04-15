22 Catering Achieves Milestone: Serving 1 Million at Over 500 Events

Shilton Hospitality is celebrating its premier catering division, 22 Catering, achieving a milestone with over 500 events catered and one million guests served within three years of its 2022 launch.

Focusing on corporate events, private celebrations, and luxury weddings, 22 Catering has established itself as a bespoke service, delivering exceptional guest experiences through customized menus and meticulous attention to detail.

Director Vishal Wadhwa expressed enthusiasm for future innovations, stating, "Our team has tirelessly worked to deliver exceptional experiences, and we're excited to continue pushing the boundaries in the world of catering."

