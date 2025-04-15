Left Menu

Japan's Dart at US Tariffs: Akazawa's Washington Voyage

Japan's Economic Revitalisation Minister Ryosei Akazawa visits Washington to negotiate with US officials over the removal of tariffs imposed by President Trump. The Japanese government aims to build mutual trust and resolve the tariff issue while collaborating with other countries that advocate free trade.

  • Japan

Japan's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is set to visit Washington for critical discussions aimed at persuading US President Donald Trump to eliminate tariffs against Japan, officials announced Tuesday.

During his visit from Wednesday to Friday, Akazawa will meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The goal, according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, is to foster a relationship of trust and push for the removal of tariff measures.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has labeled the situation as a 'national crisis,' emphasizing the importance of building alliances with other nations favoring free trade and multilateralism. Meanwhile, Trump has implemented a temporary 90-day pause on certain duties, yet baseline tariffs still impact Japan's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

