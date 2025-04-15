IHCL Expands Footprint with 100 New Locations by 2025

Indian Hotels Company Ltd, a major entity in the hospitality sector, announced on Tuesday its ambitious move to expand its presence significantly. The company unveiled plans for 100 new locations, comprising 74 new signings and 26 hotel openings, culminating in a total of 380 hotels by FY2025.

The growth strategy, dubbed 'Accelerate 2030,' saw IHCL break industry records with 74 signings last year, mainly capital light, leading to a robust pipeline of 137 projects. The focus has been on the Gateway and Ginger brands in India's rapidly expanding Upscale and Midscale markets.

Expanding its international reach, IHCL has entered Bahrain and Ras Al Khaimah, adding over 800 rooms in the region. This expansion underscores the company's strategic goals, with 26 new hotels inaugurated in FY2025 and an emphasis on diversifying across commercial, industrial, and leisure destinations.

