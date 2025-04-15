FIEO Advocates for Strategic Boost in India's Export Growth
The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) calls on the government to implement support measures to maintain growth in India's exports, which saw a slight increase to USD 437.42 billion in 2024-25. FIEO suggests improving competitiveness, diversifying markets, and easing credit access.
The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has urged the government to introduce strategic support measures to maintain the momentum of growth in India's exports, which experienced a slight uptick of 0.08 per cent, reaching USD 437.42 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25.
FIEO President SC Ralhan emphasized the importance of bolstering export competitiveness, expanding to new markets, and addressing existing logistics and infrastructure gaps. He also highlighted the necessity for regulatory reforms to ease the burden on exporters.
Latest government data revealed that in March alone, exports saw a minor rise of 0.7 per cent, translating to USD 41.97 billion, while the trade deficit for the same month was reported at USD 21.54 billion.
