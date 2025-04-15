China Halts Boeing Plane Deliveries Amid US Tariff Tensions

In the latest escalation of the trade war between the United States and China, the Chinese government has directed its airlines to cease taking delivery of Boeing aircraft. This decision, reported by Bloomberg News, comes after the U.S. imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese goods.

As one of Boeing's most crucial markets, China's suspension of Boeing jet purchases is a significant blow to the company. With rivals like Airbus holding substantial influence in China, the move could see a shift in market dynamics and increase operating costs for airlines.

Further exacerbating the situation, major Chinese airlines had previously planned to receive numerous Boeing planes between 2025 and 2027. The aviation industry is now facing a tumultuous period as global trade tensions escalate, potentially affecting a supply chain valued at hundreds of billions of dollars.

(With inputs from agencies.)