EU-India Free Trade Agreement: A New Era for Sweden

Sweden's Trade and Invest Commissioner to India, Sofia Högman, expressed optimism on Tuesday that the long-discussed free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) will come to fruition this year.

Highlighting the potential for enhanced bilateral collaboration, Högman emphasized the significance of the agreement in strengthening relations between India and Sweden, especially against the backdrop of high tariff policies introduced by the US under President Donald Trump.

As India and the EU capped their 10th round of negotiations in Brussels last month, Högman noted that intensified dialogues, including a delegation visit led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, underscore the commitment to finalizing the agreement in 2023. The next round of discussions is scheduled for May in New Delhi.

