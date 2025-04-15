Starbucks Enforces New Dress Code Amidst Labor Tensions

Starbucks is implementing a fresh dress code policy for its baristas, mandating solid black shirts along with khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms starting from May 12. This move is part of Starbucks' effort to heighten the visibility of its green aprons and nurture a more inviting customer experience.

The updated guidelines have sparked objections from Starbucks Workers United, a union representing over 550 stores. The union argues that the company is prioritizing superficial changes over critical operational issues like staffing and worker hours. They assert that any dress code modifications should be postponed until a labor agreement is reached.

The company, however, maintains that the dress code will bring consistency to its coffeehouse experience, enabling staff to concentrate more on crafting beverages and engaging customers. This change is the latest in a series of dress code adjustments made over the years, including a notable relaxation in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)