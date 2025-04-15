India Witnesses Record High in Export Growth Amidst Global Challenges

India's exports experienced growth, turning positive after four months with a 0.7% rise to USD 41.97 billion in March. Despite global economic challenges, the overall exports of goods and services reached a record high of USD 820 billion in the last fiscal year.

The nation's trade deficit surged to USD 21.54 billion in March, compared to USD 15.33 billion a year earlier. For the fiscal year 2024-25, exports climbed marginally by 0.08% to USD 437.42 billion, while imports increased by 6.62% to USD 720.24 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 282.82 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted that despite challenges like geopolitical tensions and recession, merchandise exports achieved their highest-ever figures due to significant growth in sectors such as engineering, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. However, petroleum products and gems and jewellery saw declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)