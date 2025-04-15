Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Paves Way for Major Developments

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved several key proposals, including land allocation to TCS for an IT campus in Visakhapatnam, expansion of a steel plant, and establishment of industrial parks. Additional approvals include land for a hospital, temple, and infrastructure enhancements through bond issuances.

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Paves Way for Major Developments
In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has greenlit various developmental projects aimed at enhancing the state's infrastructure and economic prospects. A notable decision includes allocating 21.16 acres to TCS at IT Hill Number 3 in Visakhapatnam for an IT campus, expected to generate 12,000 jobs.

Further approvals involve the expansion of a steel plant by Mahamaya Industries Limited and allotting land to the ESIC for a hospital in Guntur. The Cabinet also endorsed free land allocation for the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Eluru and the establishment of industrial parks in the Nellore district.

To bolster financial and infrastructural strength, the issuance of bonds worth Rs 9,000 crore has been approved. Additionally, low bids for constructing the assembly building and high court building have received a nod, underlining Andhra Pradesh's commitment to robust governance and development.

