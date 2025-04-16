ECOWAS, AfDB Strengthen Ties to Boost West Africa’s Regional Integration

In a landmark session held on April 8, 2025, at the African Development Bank (AfDB) headquarters in Abidjan, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, joined the Bank’s Boards of Directors for a high-level technical exchange aimed at reinforcing regional integration efforts in West Africa.

The meeting, chaired by Nnenna Nwabufo, AfDB Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, focused on the evolving dynamics of the West African region, identifying opportunities to deepen economic and infrastructural integration amid geopolitical, economic, and security challenges.

West Africa: An Economic Powerhouse with Untapped Intra-Regional Trade

West Africa currently stands as the continent’s economic engine, accounting for approximately 27 percent of Africa’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP), or an estimated $700 billion. According to the African Development Bank, the region performs strongest on the Africa Regional Integration Index, despite persistent structural and institutional challenges.

However, intra-regional trade remains surprisingly low. Board members noted that just 9 percent of imports and 10 percent of exports occur within the West African sub-region—underscoring the need for coordinated action to dismantle trade barriers and optimize existing regional frameworks.

ECOWAS Calls for Greater Solidarity and Investment

Dr. Touray delivered a compelling address outlining the key developments shaping the region. He emphasized that regional integration is not only an economic imperative but also a means of strengthening political and social cohesion across member states.

“Solidarity is at the core of the ECOWAS mission,” Touray said, stressing the importance of inclusive cooperation. “We welcome all countries in the region and beyond to join hands in creating a prosperous and peaceful West Africa.”

He praised the continued partnership with the AfDB and acknowledged the Bank’s invaluable support, particularly through its Nigeria Country Department. Dr. Touray also highlighted the AfDB’s AAA credit rating as a key lever in mobilizing financial resources for development initiatives.

He encouraged the Bank to persist in its efforts in critical areas such as infrastructure, economic governance, and energy development, adding that the region's stability and prosperity hinge on these investments.

Showcasing Regional Projects and the Role of Cross-Border Infrastructure

Dr. Touray spotlighted several Bank-supported regional projects as models for further integration:

The Mali-Mauritania power interconnection project , aimed at improving energy access and cross-border electricity trade.

The Burkina Faso-Mali-Côte d'Ivoire road corridor , which enhances road connectivity and trade flows.

The Abidjan-Lagos corridor, a flagship infrastructure project designed to boost commerce and movement across five coastal countries.

He advocated for increased focus on the peace-security-development nexus and called for greater attention to cross-border infrastructure under frameworks like the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Board Recommendations to ECOWAS

Following Dr. Touray’s presentation, AfDB Board members provided actionable recommendations to further strengthen integration:

Boost intra-community trade by simplifying and harmonizing customs procedures.

Eliminate non-tariff barriers , which continue to hinder seamless movement of goods and services.

Foster synergies with other regional blocs , such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to share best practices and align strategic goals.

Support the private sector to address the paradox of a resource-rich region grappling with pervasive poverty.

Board members stressed that ECOWAS and the AfDB must continue to jointly champion reforms that empower the private sector, promote innovation, and generate jobs—especially for the youth.

A Foundation for Deeper Collaboration

The session was well-received by AfDB’s leadership, with many Board members expressing that the dialogue provided critical insight into the region’s current realities and future direction.

In her concluding remarks, Vice President Nnenna Nwabufo, speaking on behalf of AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina and the Bank’s senior management, expressed profound appreciation for Dr. Touray’s engagement.

“This session has been incredibly valuable in aligning our strategic priorities with those of ECOWAS. We look forward to deepening our collaboration to drive regional development forward,” said Nwabufo.

Looking Ahead

As ECOWAS and AfDB reinforce their partnership, both institutions reiterated their shared vision of a more connected, prosperous, and resilient West Africa. With continued investment in infrastructure, energy, trade, and security, the region stands well-positioned to capitalize on the AfCFTA and unlock its full economic potential.

The Abidjan session marked a pivotal moment in reaffirming that regional integration—driven by political will, institutional synergy, and inclusive development—is essential for a stronger West African future.