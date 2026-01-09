Street Rage: Protests Erupt Over Immigration-Linked Shootings

Outrage has gripped Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon, after fatal and injurious shootings during immigration enforcement actions. The incidents saw hundreds take to the streets in Minneapolis, demanding the cessation of ICE operations, while federal actions in Portland resulted in a man and woman being hospitalized after being shot outside a hospital.

In Minneapolis, the shooting of Renee Good sparked significant protest, with residents marching and denouncing ICE's presence. Meanwhile, in Portland, federal officials claimed self-defense in a contentious incident involving alleged gang ties, as local authorities demanded a halt to operations pending further investigation.

State and local officials in Minnesota contest the narrative provided by federal authorities, with evidence videos allegedly discrediting self-defense claims. As demonstrations spread across major U.S. cities, tensions soar, and scrutiny mounts on the federal enforcement strategies under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)