Suspicious Activities in Bareilly: Two Kashmiri Men Detained

Two Kashmiri men were detained by Uttar Pradesh Police after villagers in Bareilly complained of their suspicious behavior involving begging. Identified as Shaukat Ali and Sajjad from Poonch, they claimed poverty. Intelligence agencies are investigating, with local intelligence assisting. The men's details have been sent for verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:54 IST
Suspicious Activities in Bareilly: Two Kashmiri Men Detained
In Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh Police detained two Kashmiri men over suspicious activities following villagers' complaints, officials revealed on Sunday.

Villagers in Dhimri raised alarms on the police's social media, alleging the pair was begging suspiciously. Izzatnagar Police intensified their search after catching on to the men's unusual dialect and speech patterns.

The suspects, identified as Shaukat Ali and Sajjad from Poonch, attempted to blend into the crowd but were ultimately caught by the police. Authorities are conducting an investigation, while sending their details to Jammu and Kashmir Police for further verification.

