Indian Stocks Flat Amid US Tariff Developments

The Indian stock markets opened with minimal changes on Wednesday, influenced by negative global developments and US tariff updates. Sensex and Nifty showcased slight declines, while specific stocks emerged as major gainers or losers. Market experts cite tariff concerns and FPIS activities as crucial factors impacting future market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Indian stock markets exhibited a flat opening, influenced largely by global developments and updates on US reciprocal tariffs. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex initiated the day's trading at 76,615.29, marking a decline of 119.60 points or 0.16 percent. Similarly, the Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 36.35 points or 0.16 percent to 23,292.20.

Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank emerged as the leading gainers in the market. Conversely, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer, and Cipla were the primary losers. Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, noted that a 'hanging man' pattern indicates a potential slowdown in near-term gains, with support and resistance levels being key to future movements. A two-day surge, where the Nifty climbed by two percent each day, is historically bullish in the short term.

According to market and banking expert Ajay Bagga, Indian markets remain 12 percent below the recent all-time highs. However, a resurgence in Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) as net buyers, coupled with steady domestic investor inflows, may propel the markets. The rupee has shown strength, and analysts anticipate continued positive momentum influenced by potential global trade resolutions and a softening of US tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

