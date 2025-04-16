Left Menu

Japan's Tourism Surge: Breaking Records with 10 Million Visitors

Japan has surpassed 10 million visitors in record time due to a weak yen boost in March. A reported 3.5 million foreign arrivals increased the three-month total to 10.54 million. The transport ministry revealed foreign tourist spending hit 2.27 trillion yen in the first quarter, a 28.4% increase year-over-year.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is witnessing an unprecedented boom in its tourism sector, as the country hit the 10 million visitor mark at a record pace in March. Official data released on Wednesday highlighted how the weaker yen is propelling this surge.

The Japan National Tourism Organization reported that 3.5 million foreign visitors arrived for business and leisure last month, pushing the total number to 10.54 million for the first quarter of the year.

According to preliminary figures from the transport ministry, spending by these visitors totaled 2.27 trillion yen from January through March, marking a significant increase of 28.4% compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

