Delhi's Battle Against Child Pornography: A Year of Action

The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) in Delhi has intensified its efforts to combat child pornography, registering as many as 60 First Information Reports (FIRs) this year alone. This initiative is based on cyber tip-offs received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) via the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

In 2024, SPUWAC registered 136 cases related to similar offences, indicating a sustained commitment to addressing the online circulation of child sexual exploitation and abuse material. The SPUWAC, working closely with district police units, continues to conduct preliminary inquiries to verify the authenticity of cyber tipline reports before forwarding them for further legal action.

Apart from tackling child abuse, SPUWAC remains dedicated to providing counselling in domestic disputes. Since 2015, the unit has registered thousands of complaints, resolving many through reconciliation and mutual agreement. To enhance community safety, SPUWAC has also organized numerous self-defence training programs for women and girls, empowering over 30 million participants since 2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)