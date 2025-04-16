Left Menu

The Quint's Winning Streak: A Hat-Trick at WAN-IFRA Awards 2025

The Quint secures five accolades at the Digital Media Awards South Asia 2025 by WAN-IFRA, leading with 'Best News Website' for the third consecutive year. The accolades recognize innovations in audience engagement, fact-checking, video journalism, and AI usage, reinforcing The Quint's reputation in enterprise journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:42 IST
The Quint's Winning Streak: A Hat-Trick at WAN-IFRA Awards 2025
The Quint Wins Best News Website Thrice in a Row at WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards. Image Credit: ANI
The Quint has emerged as a formidable force at the Digital Media Awards South Asia 2025 by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), claiming five awards, including 'Best News Website' for the third year in succession. This highlights The Quint's commitment to enterprise journalism and digital innovation.

Among its achievements, The Quint's 'Scamguard' won gold for the Best Fact-Checking Project, delivering essential tools to combat online scams. Meanwhile, the 'My Report' initiative, which empowers citizen journalists to uncover untold stories, earned a silver in Audience Engagement.

In addition to the accolades for fact-checking and engagement, The Quint received awards for its impactful video stories and innovative use of AI in the newsroom. These accomplishments underscore the platform's strategic pivot towards in-depth reporting and collaborative news efforts with readers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

