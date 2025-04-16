The Quint's Winning Streak: A Hat-Trick at WAN-IFRA Awards 2025

The Quint has emerged as a formidable force at the Digital Media Awards South Asia 2025 by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), claiming five awards, including 'Best News Website' for the third year in succession. This highlights The Quint's commitment to enterprise journalism and digital innovation.

Among its achievements, The Quint's 'Scamguard' won gold for the Best Fact-Checking Project, delivering essential tools to combat online scams. Meanwhile, the 'My Report' initiative, which empowers citizen journalists to uncover untold stories, earned a silver in Audience Engagement.

In addition to the accolades for fact-checking and engagement, The Quint received awards for its impactful video stories and innovative use of AI in the newsroom. These accomplishments underscore the platform's strategic pivot towards in-depth reporting and collaborative news efforts with readers.

(With inputs from agencies.)