PM Modi Accuses Congress of Conspiracy Against Assam's Identity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an event at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, accused the Congress of conspiring with pre-independence forces to potentially incorporate Assam into erstwhile East Pakistan. He highlighted that Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam's first Chief Minister, stood against this alleged plan to protect the state's integrity.

Modi asserted that Congress has long neglected Assam and the broader Northeast region, claiming that under the BJP's leadership, these areas are on a path to remarkable development. He accused the Congress of ignoring the development of the area for decades and now pledged to rectify each past mistake systematically.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of modern infrastructure, like the new terminal, to bolster the state's growth and self-confidence. He expressed a personal connection to Assam and announced that, under the current government, the state is experiencing a new chapter of progressive opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)