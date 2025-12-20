Left Menu

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Conspiracy Against Assam's Identity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes Congress for allegedly conspiring to incorporate Assam into East Pakistan and neglecting Assam's development. During an event at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, he praises the BJP-led government's progress in the region and vows to continue developmental strides, celebrating Assam's potential growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:47 IST
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Conspiracy Against Assam's Identity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: @BJP4India/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an event at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, accused the Congress of conspiring with pre-independence forces to potentially incorporate Assam into erstwhile East Pakistan. He highlighted that Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam's first Chief Minister, stood against this alleged plan to protect the state's integrity.

Modi asserted that Congress has long neglected Assam and the broader Northeast region, claiming that under the BJP's leadership, these areas are on a path to remarkable development. He accused the Congress of ignoring the development of the area for decades and now pledged to rectify each past mistake systematically.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of modern infrastructure, like the new terminal, to bolster the state's growth and self-confidence. He expressed a personal connection to Assam and announced that, under the current government, the state is experiencing a new chapter of progressive opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025