European Shares Dip Amid Tariff Troubles and Bleak Earnings Outlook
European shares fell as U.S. tariff concerns and ASML's warning impacted market outlook. The STOXX 600 index dropped 1.3%, led by technology firms as ASML and other semiconductor stocks declined. Analysts foresee a deeper-than-expected profit drop for Q1, with attention also on the European Central Bank's policy meeting.
European shares slipped on Wednesday following a strong start to the week, largely due to chip supplier ASML's warning regarding the impact of U.S. tariffs on its 2025 and 2026 projections.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 1.3% as technology firms such as ASML, which saw a 6.5% decline, led sectoral downturns. Nvidia announced a significant $5.5 billion charge connected to its Chinese chip sales amidst the U.S.-China AI competition.
Semiconductor companies including ASM International and others recorded declines, contributing to a 3.1% drop in European tech sectors. Defensive sectors maintained positive momentum despite the tariff-induced volatility, as market eyes turn to the upcoming European Central Bank meeting and impending corporate earnings reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Retreats on NVIDIA's Chip Regulation
Trump's Policies Inspire Nvidia's $500B AI Investment
Nvidia Faces $5.5 Billion Charge Amid U.S. Export Restrictions on AI Chips
Nvidia Faces $5.5 Billion Charge Due to U.S. Export Restrictions on AI Chips
Trade Tensions Slam Nvidia; Gold Soars Amid Economic Jitters