European Shares Dip Amid Tariff Troubles and Bleak Earnings Outlook

European shares slipped on Wednesday following a strong start to the week, largely due to chip supplier ASML's warning regarding the impact of U.S. tariffs on its 2025 and 2026 projections.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 1.3% as technology firms such as ASML, which saw a 6.5% decline, led sectoral downturns. Nvidia announced a significant $5.5 billion charge connected to its Chinese chip sales amidst the U.S.-China AI competition.

Semiconductor companies including ASM International and others recorded declines, contributing to a 3.1% drop in European tech sectors. Defensive sectors maintained positive momentum despite the tariff-induced volatility, as market eyes turn to the upcoming European Central Bank meeting and impending corporate earnings reports.

