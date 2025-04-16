Left Menu

European Shares Dip Amid Tariff Troubles and Bleak Earnings Outlook

European shares fell as U.S. tariff concerns and ASML's warning impacted market outlook. The STOXX 600 index dropped 1.3%, led by technology firms as ASML and other semiconductor stocks declined. Analysts foresee a deeper-than-expected profit drop for Q1, with attention also on the European Central Bank's policy meeting.

16-04-2025
European shares slipped on Wednesday following a strong start to the week, largely due to chip supplier ASML's warning regarding the impact of U.S. tariffs on its 2025 and 2026 projections.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 1.3% as technology firms such as ASML, which saw a 6.5% decline, led sectoral downturns. Nvidia announced a significant $5.5 billion charge connected to its Chinese chip sales amidst the U.S.-China AI competition.

Semiconductor companies including ASM International and others recorded declines, contributing to a 3.1% drop in European tech sectors. Defensive sectors maintained positive momentum despite the tariff-induced volatility, as market eyes turn to the upcoming European Central Bank meeting and impending corporate earnings reports.

