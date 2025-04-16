Left Menu

India's Organic Export Boom: A Green Surge for 2024-25

India's organic product exports increased by 34.6% to USD 665.96 million in 2024-25, driven by demand for items like pulses, essential oil, and fresh produce. The National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) revised protocols to support India's target of USD 2 billion in organic food exports by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:15 IST
India's Organic Export Boom: A Green Surge for 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has witnessed a substantial rise in its organic product exports, with a growth of 34.6% in 2024-25, reaching USD 665.96 million from the previous year's USD 494.8 million. This surge is attributed to increasing demand in developed countries for organic items such as pulses, essential oil, and fresh produce.

The volume of shipments rose by over 4% to 368,155 tonnes, signaling a robust international appetite for Indian organic goods. Noteworthy increases included organic pulses, whose exports climbed to USD 17.89 million, and organic essential oil shipments, which reached USD 12.35 million, showing a strong upward trajectory.

To bolster this momentum, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) revised the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) standards, aligned with international norms, to help meet the ambitious goal of USD 2 billion in organic food exports by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025