India's Organic Export Boom: A Green Surge for 2024-25

India has witnessed a substantial rise in its organic product exports, with a growth of 34.6% in 2024-25, reaching USD 665.96 million from the previous year's USD 494.8 million. This surge is attributed to increasing demand in developed countries for organic items such as pulses, essential oil, and fresh produce.

The volume of shipments rose by over 4% to 368,155 tonnes, signaling a robust international appetite for Indian organic goods. Noteworthy increases included organic pulses, whose exports climbed to USD 17.89 million, and organic essential oil shipments, which reached USD 12.35 million, showing a strong upward trajectory.

To bolster this momentum, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) revised the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) standards, aligned with international norms, to help meet the ambitious goal of USD 2 billion in organic food exports by 2030.

