Akasa Air Shifts Operations to Revamped Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport

Akasa Air has shifted all operations to Terminal 1 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from April 15. This move coincides with the airport's maintenance activities and expansion. The revamped Terminal 1 is now fully operational and can handle 40 million passengers annually, enhancing the passenger experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:01 IST
Akasa Air announced on Wednesday that it has relocated its operations to Terminal 1 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, effective from April 15. This move aligns with planned maintenance at the airport.

Previously, Akasa and IndiGo operated from Terminal 2, but the expansion and modernization of Terminal 1, part of the Phase 3A project, are now complete. The expanded terminal, capable of accommodating up to 40 million passengers annually, is fully operational.

Akasa Air assures travelers of continued seamless boarding experiences and is maintaining active communication with customers about the shift to the upgraded terminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

