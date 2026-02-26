Elevating Ties: India and Israel Forge Special Strategic Partnership
India and Israel have enhanced their relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership, committing to a fast-tracked free trade pact. Prime Minister Modi supported the Gaza peace initiative, emphasizing peaceful conflict resolution. The countries signed 17 agreements covering technology, defense, and agriculture, among other areas, highlighting deepening cooperation.
India and Israel have raised their longstanding relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership, as announced on Thursday. The two nations vowed to fast-track negotiations for a free trade agreement, showcasing their commitment to stronger economic ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of peace in the Middle East, advocating for the Gaza peace initiative. 'Humanity must never become a victim of conflict,' he stated after discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders concurred on 17 agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in technology, defense, and agriculture.
Modi underscored India's resolve against terrorism and reinforced the need for dialogue in the region. Talks also covered technological advancements and economic collaborations, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the I2U2 framework, emphasizing a globally interconnected future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
