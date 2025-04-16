Left Menu

Indian Railways Revolutionizes Travel with Onboard ATM Innovation

In a pioneering move, Indian Railways has launched an ATM on the Manmad-CSMT Panchvati Express, reflecting its commitment to non-fare revenue strategies. This marks a significant step in the modernization initiative, aligning with the broader goal of transforming India's rail network for a progressive future by 2047.

ATM on Indian Railways (Image: Indian Railways). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented step, Indian Railways has introduced an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on a trial basis aboard the Manmad-CSMT Panchvati Express, located in Maharashtra. This innovative project, unveiled by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his X timeline, signifies a significant step toward boosting non-fare revenue for the railways.

Under the directive of the Railway Board to explore novel revenue streams, the 'ATM On Wheels' initiative was conceived during a meeting on March 25, 2025, with potential vendors. The concept of mobile ATM installations on trains was proposed and a successful trial run was conducted on April 10, 2025. A section of the train's mini pantry was remodeled by the mechanical team to house the ATM.

The Indian Railways continues its ambitious quest for a 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' evolving into a modern and efficient transport system. Notable achievements include the introduction of 136 Vande Bharat trains and the electrification of 3,210 route kilometers in 2024. With the redevelopment of 1,337 stations under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,' the future of Indian rail travel looks promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

