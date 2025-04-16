Akasa Air Takes Off at Delhi Terminal 1: A New Era of Convenience

Domestic carrier Akasa Air has announced the relocation of its operations to Terminal 1 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport effective April 15. This strategic shift comes in the backdrop of maintenance activities at Terminal 2, where Akasa, alongside IndiGo, previously conducted all domestic flights.

The airport's Phase 3A expansion project has seen the completion and modernization of Terminal 1, which was inaugurated as fully operational this Tuesday. The expanded terminal can now accommodate up to 40 million passengers annually, significantly increasing the airport's overall capacity.

Akasa Air has assured its passengers a streamlined boarding experience. The airline continues to prioritize customer communication to keep travelers informed about these operational changes. Currently, Akasa connects with 23 domestic and five international destinations, operating a fleet of 27 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)