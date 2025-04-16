Left Menu

Akasa Air Takes Off at Delhi Terminal 1: A New Era of Convenience

Akasa Air has shifted all its operations to Terminal 1 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The move, prompted by maintenance at Terminal 2, coincides with Terminal 1's expansion. Akasa Air, along with other airlines, now operates flights domestically and internationally from this upgraded terminal, promising seamless travel experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:14 IST
Akasa Air Takes Off at Delhi Terminal 1: A New Era of Convenience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic carrier Akasa Air has announced the relocation of its operations to Terminal 1 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport effective April 15. This strategic shift comes in the backdrop of maintenance activities at Terminal 2, where Akasa, alongside IndiGo, previously conducted all domestic flights.

The airport's Phase 3A expansion project has seen the completion and modernization of Terminal 1, which was inaugurated as fully operational this Tuesday. The expanded terminal can now accommodate up to 40 million passengers annually, significantly increasing the airport's overall capacity.

Akasa Air has assured its passengers a streamlined boarding experience. The airline continues to prioritize customer communication to keep travelers informed about these operational changes. Currently, Akasa connects with 23 domestic and five international destinations, operating a fleet of 27 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025