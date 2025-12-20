African Soccer Enters a New Era with Major Changes

African soccer is poised for a transformation, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the establishment of an African Nations League and a four-year cycle for the Africa Cup of Nations. The shifts promise a renewed competitive edge for the continent's top talent.

In a press conference before the 2025 Africa Cup set to be hosted by Morocco, CAF President Patrice Motsepe unveiled the strategic adjustments. The 2027 Africa Cup will proceed in Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, but the tournament initially slated for 2029 will now occur in 2028, facilitating the initiation of the African Nations League the following year.

The proposed African Nations League will feature all 54 member nations divided into geographical zones, with fixtures in September and October, culminating in a November finale. While the precise frequency of the league is not yet determined, it aims to bring Europe's top African footballers back to the continent annually.

