Deadly Stretch: Highway Claims 25 Lives in 100 Days

A deadly 60-km highway stretch connecting Guwahati and Shillong has claimed 25 lives in just 100 days, authorities report. The picturesque Umiam-Jorabat Expressway is notorious for high-speed accidents, with half of the victims from outside the state, according to VS Rathore, the SP of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.

In addition to speeding, drunk driving is another significant factor contributing to accidents on this four-lane highway. Rathore revealed that police are actively collaborating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement speed limit signs along the expressway to reduce accidents.

Efforts to curb reckless driving include planned installation of barricades in speeding-prone areas. Authorities are also educating truckers on lane discipline and ensuring stricter regulations for safe parking of trucks, Rathore added.

(With inputs from agencies.)