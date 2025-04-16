Left Menu

Deadly Stretch: Highway Claims 25 Lives in 100 Days

A 60-km highway between Guwahati and Shillong has seen 25 fatalities in 100 days, mainly due to speeding and drunk driving. Police, in coordination with NHAI, are introducing measures like speed limit signs and barricades to enhance safety, while educating truck drivers on lane discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:13 IST
Deadly Stretch: Highway Claims 25 Lives in 100 Days
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly 60-km highway stretch connecting Guwahati and Shillong has claimed 25 lives in just 100 days, authorities report. The picturesque Umiam-Jorabat Expressway is notorious for high-speed accidents, with half of the victims from outside the state, according to VS Rathore, the SP of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.

In addition to speeding, drunk driving is another significant factor contributing to accidents on this four-lane highway. Rathore revealed that police are actively collaborating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement speed limit signs along the expressway to reduce accidents.

Efforts to curb reckless driving include planned installation of barricades in speeding-prone areas. Authorities are also educating truckers on lane discipline and ensuring stricter regulations for safe parking of trucks, Rathore added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025