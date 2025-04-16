Deadly Stretch: Highway Claims 25 Lives in 100 Days
A 60-km highway between Guwahati and Shillong has seen 25 fatalities in 100 days, mainly due to speeding and drunk driving. Police, in coordination with NHAI, are introducing measures like speed limit signs and barricades to enhance safety, while educating truck drivers on lane discipline.
- Country:
- India
A deadly 60-km highway stretch connecting Guwahati and Shillong has claimed 25 lives in just 100 days, authorities report. The picturesque Umiam-Jorabat Expressway is notorious for high-speed accidents, with half of the victims from outside the state, according to VS Rathore, the SP of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.
In addition to speeding, drunk driving is another significant factor contributing to accidents on this four-lane highway. Rathore revealed that police are actively collaborating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement speed limit signs along the expressway to reduce accidents.
Efforts to curb reckless driving include planned installation of barricades in speeding-prone areas. Authorities are also educating truckers on lane discipline and ensuring stricter regulations for safe parking of trucks, Rathore added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHAI Achieves Milestones in National Highway Infrastructure Development (2024-25)
NHAI Surpasses Highway Construction Goals Amid Record Capital Expenditure
Sunburn Summer Fest Blossoms in Bengaluru and Shillong
Shillong Airport Expansion: Transforming Meghalaya's Aviation Landscape
Tragic Collision: Speeding Truck Causes Fatal Accident in Nagpur