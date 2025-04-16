Trump Brand Expands in India with New Trump Tower in Gurugram

The Trump brand is strengthening its foothold in India with the introduction of a second Trump Tower in Gurugram, set to draw a visit from either Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump. Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, announced this during a ceremony marking a partnership with Smart World Developers for this prominent project.

Pankaj Bansal, promoter of Smart World Developers, confirmed preparations for the high-profile visit could culminate within two months. The Trump family member's itinerary will include assessing architectural and design features of the newly launched Trump Residences in Gurugram.

Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers have earmarked Rs 2,200 crore for the ultra-luxury residential initiative, capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for Trump properties. Their newest offering, 'Trump Residences,' features two grand 51-storey towers. Units are priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 12 crore, indicating robust market confidence.

M3M Group and Tribeca Developers spearhead the design, marketing, and sale of this project, emphasizing strategic collaborations like these. According to a statement by Eric Trump, of The Trump Organization, this expansion in Gurgaon underlines the solid partnerships and promising market outlook in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)